30.07.2024 08:00:00

AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Sale Acquisition
Person subject to the notification requirement Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PN Management OÜ Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Closely associated person Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
(X) Legal person  
   
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer  
Name: Nõgene, Paavo  
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp  
   
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75 LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
   
Notification type: Initial Notification Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________ _____________________________________
   
Transaction date: 26.07.2024 Transaction date: 26.07.2024
Venue: OTC Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
   
Transaction details: Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR (1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR
   
Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR (2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR
   
   
Transaction date: 29.01.2024 Transaction date: 29.01.2024
Venue: OTC Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
   
Transaction details: Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR (1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR
   
   
Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR (2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR



Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tallink Grupp ASShs 0,55 0,00% Tallink Grupp ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen