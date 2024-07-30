|
30.07.2024 08:00:00
AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions
|Sale
|Acquisition
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name: PN Management OÜ
|Name: Nõgene, Paavo
|Position: Closely associated person
|Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
|(X) Legal person
|Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
|Name: Nõgene, Paavo
|Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
|Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
|Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
|LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
|LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
|Notification type: Initial Notification
|Notification type: Initial Notification
|_____________________________________
|_____________________________________
|Transaction date: 26.07.2024
|Transaction date: 26.07.2024
|Venue: OTC
|Venue: OTC
|Instrument type: Share
|Instrument type: Share
|ISIN: EE3100004466
|ISIN: EE3100004466
|Nature of the transaction: Sale
|Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
|Transaction details:
|Transaction details:
|(1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR
|(1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR
|Aggregated transactions:
|Aggregated transactions:
|(2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR
|(2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR
|Transaction date: 29.01.2024
|Transaction date: 29.01.2024
|Venue: OTC
|Venue: OTC
|Instrument type: Share
|Instrument type: Share
|ISIN: EE3100004466
|ISIN: EE3100004466
|Nature of the transaction: Sale
|Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
|Transaction details:
|Transaction details:
|(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR
|(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR
|Aggregated transactions:
|Aggregated transactions:
|(2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR
|(2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tallink Grupp ASShs
|0,55
|0,00%