AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ Basel Financial Group

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Nassar, Elise

Position: Member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 09.08.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 30,000; Unit price: 0.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.63 EUR

Transaction date: 08.08.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 10,939; Unit price: 0.63 EUR

(2): Volume: 19,061; Unit price: 0.62 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(3): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.624 EUR

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee