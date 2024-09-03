03.09.2024 08:00:00

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2024

In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:

 August 2024August 2023Change
Passengers562,451576,455-2.4%
Finland - Sweden134,051159,539-16.0%
Estonia - Finland347,287355,865-2.4%
Estonia - Sweden81,11361,05132.9%
    
Cargo Units21,95326,281-16.5%
Finland - Sweden3,2082,9319.5%
Estonia - Finland15,80619,220-17.8%
Estonia - Sweden2,9394,130-28.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles79,79186,794-8.1%
Finland - Sweden8,39310,908-23.1%
Estonia - Finland66,60271,869-7.3%
Estonia - Sweden4,7964,01719.4%

                                    

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tallink Grupp ASShs 0,54 -25,75% Tallink Grupp ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer
An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen