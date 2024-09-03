|
03.09.2024 08:00:00
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2024
In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:
|August 2024
|August 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|562,451
|576,455
|-2.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|134,051
|159,539
|-16.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|347,287
|355,865
|-2.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|81,113
|61,051
|32.9%
|Cargo Units
|21,953
|26,281
|-16.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,208
|2,931
|9.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|15,806
|19,220
|-17.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,939
|4,130
|-28.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|79,791
|86,794
|-8.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|8,393
|10,908
|-23.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|66,602
|71,869
|-7.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|4,796
|4,017
|19.4%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tallink Grupp ASShs
|0,54
|-25,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost mehrheitlich tiefer
An den Börsenplätzen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.