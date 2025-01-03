03.01.2025 08:00:00

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2024

In December 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 460,786 passengers, which is a 6.2% decrease compared to December 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.3% to 18,851 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 57,955 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,310,014 passengers, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 15.2% to 64,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.8% to 164,586 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2024 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:

 Dec 2024Dec 2023ChangeQ4 2024Q4 2023Change
Passengers460,786491,222-6.2%1,310,0141,338,921-2.2%
Finland - Sweden103,180118,150-12.7%340,553374,083-9.0%
Estonia - Finland308,781321,409-3.9%843,269831,4991.4%
Estonia - Sweden48,82551,663-5.5%126,192133,339-5.4%
       
Cargo Units18,85122,514-16.3%64,60676,198-15.2%
Finland - Sweden2,2252,426-8.3%8,4209,159-8.1%
Estonia - Finland13,88416,948-18.1%46,85955,573-15.7%
Estonia - Sweden2,7423,140-12.7%9,32711,466-18.7%
       
Passenger Vehicles57,95559,577-2.7%164,586172,972-4.8%
Finland - Sweden4,2874,1363.7%10,53411,288-6.7%
Estonia - Finland51,55653,233-3.2%149,109156,497-4.7%
Estonia - Sweden2,1122,208-4.3%4,9435,187-4.7%


FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November 2024, the cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tallink Grupp ASShs 0,54 2,26% Tallink Grupp ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX mit kleinen Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenende knapp behauptet erwartet. Asiens Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen