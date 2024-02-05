AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for January 2024

In January 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 329,974 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to January 2023. The number of cargo units increased by 4.5% to 28,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.0% to 50,234 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for January 2024 were the following:

January 2024 January 2023 Change Passengers 329,974 338,194 -2.4% Finland - Sweden 73,782 99,217 -25.6% Estonia - Finland 224,717 201,449 11.6% Estonia - Sweden 31,475 37,528 -16.1% Cargo Units 28,606 27,382 4.5% Finland - Sweden 3,026 3,241 -6.6% Estonia - Finland 21,549 19,826 8.7% Estonia - Sweden 4,031 4,315 -6.6% Passenger Vehicles 50,234 51,764 -3.0% Finland - Sweden 2,759 3,519 -21.6% Estonia - Finland 45,538 46,365 -1.8% Estonia - Sweden 1,937 1,880 3.0%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The January Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The January Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the route for 6 days in total due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The January Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

