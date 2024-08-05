05.08.2024 08:00:00

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2024

In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:

 July 2024July 2023Change
Passengers748,902797,846-6.1%
Finland - Sweden212,531260,125-18.3%
Estonia - Finland440,974467,865-5.7%
Estonia - Sweden95,39769,85636.6%
    
Cargo Units21,73423,597-7.9%
Finland - Sweden2,8382,47714.6%
Estonia - Finland16,26517,920-9.2%
Estonia - Sweden2,6313,200-17.8%
    
Passenger Vehicles111,564125,118-10.8%
Finland - Sweden16,06522,496-28.6%
Estonia - Finland88,67197,102-8.7%
Estonia - Sweden6,8285,52023.7%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tallink Grupp ASShs 0,56 -0,54% Tallink Grupp ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zu Wochenbeginn Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zu Wochenbeginn tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen