|
05.08.2024 08:00:00
AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for July 2024
In July 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 748,902 passengers, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to July 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 7.9% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,734 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 10.8% to 111,564 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2024 were the following:
|July 2024
|July 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|748,902
|797,846
|-6.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|212,531
|260,125
|-18.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|440,974
|467,865
|-5.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|95,397
|69,856
|36.6%
|Cargo Units
|21,734
|23,597
|-7.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,838
|2,477
|14.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|16,265
|17,920
|-9.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,631
|3,200
|-17.8%
|Passenger Vehicles
|111,564
|125,118
|-10.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|16,065
|22,496
|-28.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|88,671
|97,102
|-8.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|6,828
|5,520
|23.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The July Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The July Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The July Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tallink Grupp ASShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tallink Grupp ASShs
|0,56
|-0,54%