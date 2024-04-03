AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March 2024 and Q1 2024

In March 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 408,761 passengers, which is a 14.9% increase compared to March 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.9% to 29,672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.5% to 54,205 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of 2024 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,102,738 passengers, which is a 5.0% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 2.1% to 84,950 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.3% to 152,436 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2024 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2024 March 2023 Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Passengers 408,761 355,787 14.9% 1,102,738 1,049,777 5.0% Finland–Sweden 102,910 98,198 4.8% 278,944 311,596 -10.5% Estonia–Finland 263,414 220,022 19.7% 718,522 627,209 14.6% Estonia–Sweden 42,437 37,567 13.0% 105,272 110,972 -5.1% Cargo Units 29,672 32,566 -8.9% 84,950 86,732 -2.1% Finland-Sweden 2,947 2,915 1.1% 9,185 8,708 5.5% Estonia-Finland 23,115 24,211 -4.5% 64,309 63,821 0.8% Estonia-Sweden 3,610 5,440 -33.6% 11,456 14,203 -19.3% Passenger Vehicles 54,205 55,616 -2.5% 152,436 157,639 -3.3% Finland-Sweden 3,285 2,896 13.4% 9,056 9,828 -7.9% Estonia-Finland 48,973 50,689 -3.4% 138,043 142,465 -3.1% Estonia-Sweden 1,947 2,031 -4.1% 5,337 5,346 -0.2%

FINLAND–SWEDEN

The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise vessel Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 2 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA–FINLAND

The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the route for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance. The shuttle vessel Oscar Wilde (formerly Star) stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.

ESTONIA–SWEDEN

The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

