AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q1 2023

In the first quarter (1 January – 31 March) of 2023 financial year, AS Tallink Grupp and its subsidiaries (the Group) carried 1 049 777 passengers, which is 45.7% more than in the first quarter 2022. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 14.9% compared to the same period a year ago. The Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 171.2 million (EUR 106.1 million in Q1 2022), up by 61.3%. Unaudited EBITDA was EUR 27.1 million (EUR -11.0 million in Q1 2022) and the unaudited net loss for the period was EUR 5.4 million (net loss of EUR 40.0 million in Q1 2022).

The following operational factors impacted the Group’s revenue and operating results in the first quarter of 2023:

Growing demand for travelling supported by improving consumer confidence levels in all Group’s core markets.

Ongoing war in Ukraine continues to impact the demand.

During the quarter the Group operated 15 vessels including 3 shuttle vessels, 2 cargo vessels, 4 cruise ferries and 6 vessels that were chartered out (2 vessels on long-term and 4 vessels on short-term charter).

The Group operated 3 hotels in Tallinn while the hotel in Riga remained closed since October 2020.

Planned maintenance works totalled 45 days which affected the Finland-Sweden segment’s first quarter passenger and cargo levels as well as the financial result.

The Group continues to focus on cost savings from previously implemented measures and achieving profitable operations on its core routes.

The Group regularly monitors the developments on its core routes including the capacity of each route and continues to look for chartering options for vessels not used on the main routes.

Sales and Segments

In the first quarter of 2023, the Group’s total revenue increased by EUR 65.1 million to EUR 171.2 million, compared to EUR 106.1 million a year ago.

Revenue from route operations (core business) increased by EUR 33.2 million to EUR 124.5 million compared to Q1 2022.

The number of passengers carried on the Estonia-Finland route increased by 46.6% year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 8.8%. The revenue from the Estonia-Finland route increased by EUR 16.1 million to EUR 57.4 million. The segment result improved by EUR 7.5 million to EUR 6.2 million. The segment reflects the operations of three shuttle vessels. Shuttle vessel MyStar that was added to the Estonia-Finland route in mid-December 2022 has received a warm welcome from passengers. The cruise ferry Silja Europa stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in August 2022 due to a charter agreement. The cargo vessel Sea Wind was sold at the end of April 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, the number of passengers increased by 35.5% on Finland-Sweden routes year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 53.8%. The routes’ revenue increased by EUR 10.0 million to EUR 47.7 million and the segment result improved by EUR 10.5 million to a loss of EUR 3.3 million. The segment reflects the operations of one cruise ferry on the Turku-Stockholm and two cruise ferries on the Helsinki-Stockholm route. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on Turku-Stockholm and Turku-Kapellskär routes from September 2022 due to a charter agreement.

On Estonia-Sweden routes the number of carried passengers increased by 77.4% year-on-year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 8.5% compared to Q1 2022. The revenue of Estonia-Sweden routes increased by EUR 7.1 million to EUR 19.4 million and segment result improved by EUR 5.3 million to a loss of EUR 1.5 million. Estonia-Sweden routes reflect operation of two cargo vessels and one cruise ferry in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue from the segment Other increased by a total of EUR 32.5 million and amounted to EUR 47.8 million. The increase was mainly driven by chartering out vessels, accommodation sales and to a lesser extent by various catering and retail activities. The shuttle vessel Atlantic Vision was chartered to Canada in November 2008. The current agreement has been signed until May 2024 with an extension option for another 12 months. The agreement for chartering the cruise vessel Romantika was signed in March 2022 for three years and with the option to extend the agreement (3+1+1). Short-term charter agreements have been signed for cruise vessels Victoria I, Isabelle, Galaxy and Silja Europa.

Earnings

In the first quarter of 2023, the Group’s gross profit improved by EUR 44.7 million to EUR 24.8 million. EBITDA improved by EUR 38.1 million and amounted to EUR 27.1 million.

Amortisation and depreciation expense increased by EUR 1.6 million to EUR 25.2 million compared to the first quarter of the financial year 2022.

As a result of increased interest-bearing liabilities, net finance costs increased by EUR 1.9 million year-on-year to EUR 7.6 million in first quarter 2023.

The Group’s unaudited net loss for Q1 2023 was EUR 5.4 million or EUR 0.007 per share compared to a net loss of EUR 40.0 million or EUR 0.054 per share in Q1 2022.

Investments

The Group’s investments in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to EUR 11.5 million majority of which were critical maintenance and repair works on three vessels (Silja Serenade, Silja Symphony and Baltic Princess). Maintenance and repair work on these vessels lasted for a total of 45 days.

Investments were also made in the development of IT systems and shore-to-ship green power solution. The shore-to-ship green power solution allows shuttle vessel Megastar to use more environmentally friendly shore power during overnight stay in port.

Financial Position

At the end of Q1 2023, the Group’s net debt amounted to EUR 735.4 million having decreased by EUR 3.2 million compared to the end of 2022. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.2 at the reporting date (5.4 as at 31 December 2022).

As at 31 March 2023, the Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 96.5 million (EUR 114.9 million as at 31 December 2022) and the Group had EUR 135.0 million in unused credit lines (EUR 135.0 million as at 31 December 2022). The total liquidity buffer (cash, cash equivalents and unused credit facilities) amounted to EUR 231.5 million (EUR 249.9 million as at 31 December 2022). In the first quarter of 2023, the Group repaid loans in the total amount of EUR 19.3 million while no repayments were made during the same period a year ago. The current trade and other payables amounted to EUR 87.7 million (EUR 86.9 million as at 31 December 2022).

Key Figures

For the period Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change % Revenue (EUR million) 171.2 106.1 61.3% Gross profit/loss (EUR million) 24.8 -19.9 224.5% EBITDA¹ (EUR million) 27.1 -11.0 347.2% EBIT¹ (EUR million) 1.9 -34.6 105.4% Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million) -5.4 -40.0 86.4% Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million) 25.2 23.7 6.6% Capital expenditures¹ ²(EUR million) 11.5 8.9 4.0% Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 0.0% Earnings/loss per share¹ (EUR) -0.007 -0.054 86.4% Number of passengers 1 049 777 720 261 45.7% Number of cargo units 86 732 101 938 -14.9% Average number of employees 4 883 4 634 5.4% As at 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 Change % Total assets (EUR million) 1672.1 1691.6 -1.2% Total liabilities (EUR million) 970.5 984.7 -1.4% Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million) 831.8 853.5 -2.5% Net debt¹ (EUR million) 735.4 738.6 -0.4% Net debt to EBITDA¹ 4.2 5.4 -22.2% Total equity (EUR million) 701.6 706.9 -0.8% Equity ratio¹ (%) 42% 42% Number of ordinary shares outstanding 743 569 064 743 569 064 0.0% Shareholders’ equity per share (EUR) 0.94 0.95 -0.8% Ratios¹ Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Gross margin (%) 14.5% -18.7% EBITDA margin (%) 15.8% -10.3% EBIT margin (%) 1.1% -32.6% Net profit/loss margin (%) -3.2% -37.7% ROA (%) 4.6% -2.7% ROE (%) 7.1% -9.2% ROCE (%) 6.0% -3.3%

1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this Interim Report.

2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.

EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBIT: result from operating activities

Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding

Equity ratio: total equity / total assets

Shareholder’s equity per share: shareholder’s equity / number of shares outstanding

Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales

EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales

EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales

Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales

Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets

ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets

ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders’ equity

ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))

Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents

Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue 171 245 106 143 Cost of sales -146 463 -126 043 Gross profit/loss 24 782 -19 900 Sales and marketing expenses -9 090 -7 329 Administrative expenses -14 112 -11 128 Impairment loss on receivables Other operating income 285 3 734 Other operating expenses -8 -5 Result from operating activities 1 857 -34 628 Finance income 355 39 Finance costs -7 957 -5 698 Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees 0 0 Profit/loss before income tax -5 745 -40 287 Income tax 321 298 Net profit/loss for the period -5 424 -39 989 Net profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent -5 424 -39 989 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 74 -1 Other comprehensive income for the period 74 -1 Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period -5 350 -39 990 Total comprehensive profit/loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent -5 350 -39 990 Profit/loss per share (in EUR) -0.007 -0.054





Consolidated statement of financial position

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.12.2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 96 455 100 977 114 935 Trade and other receivables 33 492 30 622 31 380 Prepayments 15 873 15 441 9 379 Prepaid income tax 35 0 37 Inventories 40 843 41 048 39 965 Current assets 186 698 188 088 195 696 Investments in equity-accounted investees 75 165 75 Other financial assets and prepayments 3 992 2 817 3 622 Deferred income tax assets 21 840 21 840 21 840 Investment property 300 300 300 Property, plant and equipment 1 428 058 1 311 910 1 438 286 Intangible assets 31 089 35 047 31 823 Non-current assets 1 485 354 1 372 079 1 495 946 TOTAL ASSETS 1 672 052 1 560 167 1 691 642 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 169 986 272 159 165 049 Trade and other payables 87 668 84 625 86 934 Derivatives 0 0 0 Payables to owners 6 6 6 Income tax liability 35 47 35 Deferred income 50 928 33 508 44 222 Current liabilities 308 623 390 345 296 246 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 661 848 517 296 688 465 Derivatives 0 0 0 Other liabilities 0 0 0 Non-current liabilities 661 848 517 296 688 465 Total liabilities 970 471 907 641 984 711 Share capital 349 477 349 477 349 477 Share premium 663 663 663 Reserves 65 925 67 417 66 363 Retained earnings 285 516 234 969 290 428 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 701 581 652 526 706 931 Total equity 701 581 652 526 706 931 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1 672 052 1 560 167 1 691 642





Consolidated statement of cash flows

Unaudited, in thousands of EUR Q1 2023 Q1 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit/loss for the period -5 424 -39 989 Adjustments 32 502 29 037 Changes in: Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -8 606 -6 462 Inventories -878 -6 417 Liabilities related to operating activities 8 039 5 561 Changes in assets and liabilities -1 445 -7 318 Cash generated from operating activities 25 633 -18 270 Income tax repaid/paid -47 -41 NET CASH FROM/USED OPERATING ACTIVITIES 25 586 -18 311 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -11 510 -8 891 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment 79 41 Proceeds from other financial assets 0 0 Interest received 355 1 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -11 076 -8 849 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loans received 0 0 Repayment of loans received -19 307 0 Repayment of bonds 0 0 Change in overdraft -15 11 431 Payments for settlement of derivatives 0 0 Payment of lease liabilities -4 435 -4 215 Interest paid -8 121 -6 332 Payment of transaction costs related to loans -1 112 -303 Dividends paid 0 0 Issue of shares 0 0 Income tax on dividends paid 0 0 NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -32 990 581 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -18 480 -26 579 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 114 935 127 556 Change in cash and cash equivalents -18 480 -26 579 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 96 455 100 977









Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachments