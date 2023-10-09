AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2023 Q3 and 9 months

In 2023 Q3, 2.9 million tonnes of cargo and 2.6 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of passengers increased by 3% whereas the cargo volume decreased by 33%. The number of vessel calls decreased by 6% to 1814 calls. The number of passengers and vechicles travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 4% and the utility rate of the icebreaker Botnica was 64%.

According to Valdo Kalm, Cchairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the steady recovery of the passenger business from the COVID-19 pandemic continues at the expected pace, 15% in nine months. "Thanks to the increase in the number of passengers, the Tallink passenger ferry "Victoria I” will be added to the Tallinn-Helsinki route from October, which means an increase in the number of passenger vessel calls in the fourth quarter. The number of cruise ship calls decreased, but thanks to the significantly improved occupancy rate of cruise ships, the volume of cruise passengers was almost at the same level as last year. The majority of the decrease in cargo volume continues to be related to the decrease in cargo of Russian origin, mainly in liquid bulk. In 2022, the sanctions were applied gradually during the year until December, and thus there are still goods of Russian origin in the comparison period. The main reason for the decrease in other cargo types is the general economic situation of both Estonia and our main trading partners," said Kalm.

Shipping volumes, i.e. the number of passengers and vehicles served by our own ferries showed an increase. The decrease in utilization rate of the icebreaker Botnica was due to the shorter charter period of the Baffinland project, so Botnica participated in three different shorter summer work projects, serving Equinor in June, British Petroleum in August, and moving to the usual Baffinland charter in northern Canada in early September.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2023 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for the Q3 2023 is preliminary as of 06.10.2023. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 change 9M 2023 9M 2022 change Cargo volume by type of cargo 2 920 4 361 -33,0% 9 534 13 767 -30,7% (th tonnes) Ro-ro 1 503 1 703 -11,7% 4 913 5 237 -6,2% Liquid bulk 320 1 156 -72,3% 1 298 4 325 -70,0% Dry bulk 525 874 -39,9% 1 566 2 182 -28,2% Containers 469 508 -7,7% 1 405 1 649 -14,8% in TEUs 53 844 60 232 -10,6% 162 555 207 088 -21,5% General cargo 102 112 -8,4% 328 366 -10,4% Non-marine 1 8 -87,4% 24 10 151,8% Number of passengers by routes (th) 2 600 2 533 2,7% 6 147 5 337 15,2% Tallinn-Helsinki 2 283 2 169 5,3% 5 404 4 633 16,6% Tallinn-Stockholm 152 146 3,9% 412 329 25,1% Muuga-Vuosaari 58 50 15,1% 133 129 3,1% Cruise (traditional) 96 116 -17,5% 165 170 -2,9% Other 12 52 -76,6% 33 76 -56,4% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 814 1 937 -6,4% 5 332 5 530 -3,6% Cargo vessels 367 371 -1,1% 1 066 1 131 -5,7% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 393 1 456 -4,3% 4 168 4 221 -1,3% Cruise vessels (traditional) 54 110 -50,9% 98 178 -44,9% Ferries (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Nuber of trips 7 048 7 013 0,5% 17 887 17 795 0,5% Number of passengers (th) 934 897 4,1% 1 955 1 852 5,6% Number of vehicles (th) 409 394 3,9% 902 872 3,5% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 59 92 -35,9% 178 206 -13,6% Utility rate (%) 64% 100% -35,9% 65% 75% -13,6%

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

