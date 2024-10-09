AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2024 Q3 and 9 months

In 2024 Q3, 3.1 million tons of cargo and 2.7 million passengers passed through the harbors of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the cargo volume increased by 7.2% and the number of passengers increased by 4.3%. The number of vessel calls increased by 5.9% reaching 1922 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 1.4% and the number of vehicles increased by 3.0%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by 58%, utility rate of the vessel was 27%.

Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, commented on the results: "The third quarter has been positive in terms of operational volumes. Cargo volumes have continued to grow and this time across all types of cargo. In total, the volume increased by 209 thousand tons. The volumes of general cargo (+26%), liquid bulk (+16%) and containers (+11%) grew the most. The number of passengers was 113 thousand more than the previous year. This time the biggest percentage increase in the number of passengers has been brought by trips to Stockholm, which has been affected by addition of another ship to the line. The number of passengers on both Finnish routes has also increased. The growth in vessel calls is particularly pleasing, as it has a significant impact on the company's turnover. Both, the number of trips and the number of vehicles showed an increase in shipping volumes. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica in the third quarter decreased due to repairs. At the same time, the difference in 9 months is smaller, because compared to last year, we managed to start the project-based summer work earlier," said Valdo Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2024 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for Q3 2024 is preliminary as at 09.10.2024. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 change 9M 2024 9M 2023 change Cargo volume by type of cargo 3 129 2 920 7.2% 9 725 9 534 2.0% (th tons) Ro-ro 1 563 1 503 4.0% 5 039 4 913 2.6% Liquid bulk 372 320 16.3% 1 021 1 298 -21.4% Dry bulk 539 525 2.7% 1 743 1 566 11.3% Containers 519 469 10.8% 1 547 1 405 10.1% in TEUs 65 303 53 844 21.3% 190 789 162 555 17.4% General cargo 129 102 26.4% 363 328 10.6% Non-marine 6 1 475.3% 13 24 -46.4% Number of passengers by routes (th) 2 713 2 600 4.3% 6 344 6 147 3.2% Tallinn-Helsinki 2 713 2 600 4.3% 6 344 6 147 3.2% Tallinn-Stockholm 2 347 2 283 2.8% 5 555 5 404 2.8% Muuga-Vuosaari 190 152 24.9% 445 412 8.1% Cruise (traditional) 65 58 12.7% 159 133 19.2% Other 86 96 -10.5% 139 165 -15.6% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 1 922 1 815 5.9% 5 353 5 333 0.4% Cargo vessels 377 367 2.7% 1 063 1 066 -0.3% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 473 1 394 5.7% 4 190 4 169 0.5% Cruise vessels (traditional) 72 54 33.3% 100 98 2.0% Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Number of trips 6 968 7 048 -1.1% 18 028 17 887 0.8% Number of passengers (th) 947 934 1.4% 1 986 1 955 1.6% Number of vehicles (th) 421 409 3.0% 929 902 3.0% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 25 59 -57.6% 170 178 -4.5% Utility rate (%) 27% 64% -57.5% 62% 65% -4.5%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.



More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ .

We also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries can be found here: https://www.praamid.ee/wp/statistics/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

