AS Tallinna Sadam unaudited financial results for 2022 and Q4

In 2022, revenue increased to 121.7 million euros (+11%), adjusted EBITDA to 55.8 million euros (+3.3%) and profit was 25.6 million euros (–0.1%). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 3.2 percentage points; the volume of investments was 13.9 million euros (–5.9%).

Last year's results were most affected by lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic, which boosted the activity of passenger ports, and the start of the Russian-Ukraine war and sanctions, which led to a decrease in cargo harbours’ volumes. The number of passengers increased by 98% to 7.0 million passengers, but the cargo volume decreased by 20.7% to 17.8 million tons. At the same time, the number of vessel calls was relatively stable, decreasing by only 3% to 7130 visits. High energy prices, rising service prices and wage pressures increased operating costs.

In the fourth quarter, revenue was 28.2 million euros (–1%), adjusted EBITDA was 8.9 million euros (–30%) and profit was 1.6 million euros (–75%). The decline was influenced by the reduced number of vessel calls, the lowering of vessel dues in passenger harbours, the drop in cargo volumes resulting from sanctions and the shorter charter period of Botnica. The ferry segment showed an increase in both revenue and profit margin due to the effect of fee indexation.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, despite the impact of the war and sanctions on the cargo business and the rapid increase in input prices, the company was still able to increase its revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which once again proves the effectiveness of a balanced business model. "The recovery of the passenger business from the pandemic has been faster than expected, and in the cargo business, in addition to the negative effects of the war to the liquid bulk, we also see opportunities for the growth of other types of cargo. We continued with investments and opened the front square of the passenger terminal D, with which we are moving towards developing the port area into a more human-friendly and attractive living environment. In the real estate business, a very important step forward was the public display of the sketches of the detailed plans of the Old City Harbour at the end of the year. Looking to the future, we also started the implementation of the offshore wind farm construction quay and back area project in Paldiski South Harbour. I believe that ports will play an important role in supporting green energy production and infrastructure development in the future," said Kalm.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q4 Q4 +/– 2022 2021 +/– 2022 2021 % % Revenue 28.2 28.5 –1.0 121.7 110.1 10.6 Adjusted EBITDA 8.9 12.8 –30.2 55.8 54.0 3.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.7% 44.9% –13.2 45.9% 49.1% –3.2 Operating profit 2.6 6.6 –60.7 30.8 29.8 3.5 Income tax –0.1 0.0 – –4.2 –3.3 28.0 Profit for the period 1.6 6.5 –75.0 25.6 25.6 –0.1 Investments 1.4 4.5 –68.2 13.9 14.7 –5.9





31.12.2022 31.12.2021 +/– Total assets 621.2 629.5 –1.3% Interest bearing debt 187.4 203.3 –7.8% Other liabilities 52.9 45.3 16.6% Equity 381.0 380.9 0.0% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q4:

Implementation of additional sanctions on liquid bulk at the beginning of December

We reached 72% of the number of passengers from the pre-pandemic level

Tallinn City Government put on public display four sketches of the detailed plan of the Old City Harbour area

We opened the city square in front of the passenger terminal D

We extended the icebreaker Botnica's summer work contract with Baffinland

Changes in the management board of OÜ TS Laevad, a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam

The air quality study of the Old City Harbour was completed

Revenue

The annual revenue grew by EUR 11.7 million (+10.6%) year on year to EUR 121.7 million. Revenue grew in all revenue streams except vessel dues. Growth was the fastest in passenger fee revenue, which grew by EUR 4.6 million (+81%) to EUR 10.2 million. Ferry service revenue grew by EUR 3.8 million (+13%), rising to EUR 33.6 million. The only revenue stream that decreased was revenue from vessel dues, which declined by EUR 0.2 million (–0.5%) to EUR 37.2 million due to a smaller number of vessel calls and a lower tonnage charge rate for ferries visiting Old City Harbour.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 declined by EUR 0.3 million (–1%) to EUR 28.2 million. The main reasons were a decrease in vessel dues (EUR –1.8 million, –19.2%), primarily through fewer vessel calls in the Passenger harbours and the Cargo harbours segments, and the lowering of port dues for all ferry operators.

The annual revenue of the Passenger harbours segment increased through higher passenger numbers. Passenger fee revenue grew by EUR 4.6 million due to the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions. Passenger traffic increased both on regular routes and in cruise travel. Revenue from the sale of electricity grew due to a sharp rise in electricity prices and higher consumption. Lease income increased through letting of premises in the cruise terminal, higher parking charge income and termination of rent concessions. The fourth quarter revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.3 million (–4%) to EUR 8.1 million.

The annual revenue of the Cargo harbours segment dropped mainly due to the impact of vessel dues revenue, which declined because sanctions reduced the number of vessel calls. Fewer vessel calls also lowered revenue from other services. Despite smaller cargo volumes, cargo charge revenue grew slightly because cargo with lower charge rates was replaced by cargo with higher charge rates. Rising electricity prices supported growth in revenue from electricity sales. In addition to sanctions, the performance of the Cargo harbours segment was affected by the sale of the electricity distribution network at Paljassaare Harbour at the end of 2021. The fourth quarter revenue of the Cargo harbours segment decreased by EUR 0.5 million (–5%) to EUR 9.9 million.

The annual revenue of the Ferry segment grew mostly due to the indexation of the contractual fee rates and a higher number of trips made. The segment’s fourth quarter revenue grew by EUR 0.9 million (+12%) to EUR 8.3 million.

The revenue of the segment Other grew, although the summer charter of the icebreaker Botnica was shorter than a year earlier when the Canadian customer extended the charter. Revenue growth was supported by the indexation of the icebreaking and summer charter fee rates to the Inflation index. The segment’s fourth quarter revenue decreased by EUR 0.4 million (–16%) to EUR 1.9 million (there were more charter days in the fourth quarter a year earlier).

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR 1.8 million (+3.3%) to EUR 55.8 million due to adjusted EBITDA growth in the Passenger harbours segment and the Ferry segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 49.1% to 45.9%. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter fell by EUR 3.9 million (–30%).

Profit

The Group’s net profit for 2022 amounted to EUR 25.6 million, which is EUR 20 thousand (–0.1%) smaller than a year earlier. Net profit for the fourth quarter was EUR 1.6 million (EUR –4.9 million, –75%).

Investments

The Group’s capital investments in 2022 totalled EUR 13.9 million, which is EUR 0.9 million (6%) less than in the prior year and the past six years’ lowest level.

The main capital investments in 2022 were again made at Old City Harbour, where the largest completed project (the last works were completed in early 2023) was the reconstruction of the outdoor area around Terminal D which began in 2020. At Muuga Harbour, the largest investments were related to developing the conditions for ro-ro traffic and improving traffic conditions in the harbour area. No major works were carried out on the icebreaker Botnica. In the Ferry segment, the largest works included scheduled dry-dock maintenance of the ferries and upgrades to the customer service and ticket sale systems.

The fourth quarter capital investments amounted to EUR 1.4 million, which is EUR 3.1 million less than in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 44 387 34 840 Trade and other receivables 7 477 14 151 Inventories 749 399 Non-current assets held for sale 100 0 Total current assets 52 713 49 390 Non-current assets Investments in associates 2 099 1 559 Other long-term receivables 303 896 Property, plant and equipment 564 379 575 563 Intangible assets 1 735 2 130 Total non-current assets 568 516 580 148 Total assets 621 229 629 538 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 916 15 916 Provisions 2 013 1 572 Government grants 8 578 1 223 Taxes payable 1 060 890 Trade and other payables 9 832 10 291 Contract liabilities 37 399 57 Total current liabilities 15 916 29 949 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 171 482 187 398 Government grants 30 156 29 835 Other payables 1 216 1 461 Total non-current liabilities 202 854 218 694 Total liabilities 240 253 248 643 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 22 115 21 271 Retained earnings (prior periods) 25 791 26 534 Profit for the period 25 592 25 612 Total equity 380 976 380 895 Total liabilities and equity 621 229 629 538

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 28 243 28 540 121 703 110 051 Other income 301 742 1 441 1 779 Operating expenses –12 152 –10 508 –43 418 –35 962 Personnel expenses –6 955 –5 807 –23 165 –20 920 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6 609 –6 258 –25 312 –24 761 Other expenses –213 –60 –462 –429 Operating profit 2 615 6 649 30 787 29 758 Finance income and costs Finance income 119 35 216 95 Finance costs –1 002 –296 –2 013 –1 378 Finance costs – net –883 –261 –1 797 –1 283 Share of profit of an associate accounted

for under the equity method –19 146 795 412 Profit before income tax 1 713 6 534 29 785 28 887 Income tax –82 0 –4 193 –3 275 Profit for the period 1 631 6 534 25 592 25 612 Attributable to owners of the Parent 1 631 6 534 25 592 25 612 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.01 0.02 0.10 0.10 Basic and diluted earnings per share

– continuing operations (in euros) 0.01 0.02 0.10 0.10

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 130 099 117 001 Cash receipts related to other income 188 144 Payments to suppliers –53 548 –44 427 Payments to and on behalf of employees –19 899 –18 665 Payments for other expenses –368 –451 Income tax paid on dividends –4 335 –3 440 Cash from operating activities 52 137 50 162 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –15 189 –14 535 Purchases of intangible assets –455 –641 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 191 2 573 Proceeds from government grants related to assets 15 001 409 Dividends received 255 0 Interest received 83 3 Cash used in investing activities –114 –12 191 Redemption of debt securities –7 650 0 Repayments of loans received –8 266 –8 266 Dividends paid –25 287 –20 085 Interest paid –1 264 –1 458 Other payments related to financing activities –9 –1 Cash from/used in financing activities –42 476 –29 810 NET CASH FLOW 9 547 8 161 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 34 840 26 679 Change in cash and cash equivalents 9 547 8 161 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 44 387 34 840

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

