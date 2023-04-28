|
28.04.2023 13:12:07
AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar to introduce the results of the first quarter of 2023
Today, on 28 April 2023, AS Tallinna Vesi held an investor conference webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev introduced the performance of the 1st quarter of 2023.
We thank all the participants. Webinar recording is available here and the presentation is available here.
AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial and operational results for the 1st quarter of 2023 are available here.
More information:
Maria Tiidus
Head of Communications
Tallinna Vesi
Ph: (+372) 5597 0295
E-mail: maria.tiidus@tvesi.ee
