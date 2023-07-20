|
20.07.2023 12:04:51
AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 2nd quarter of 2023
AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2023. The webinar is scheduled for 28 July 2023 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer.
The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Taavi Gröön after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on July 27 at the latest, to marta.kuningas@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.
To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/98641c7b-2986-4d87-86d6-f183530e370f@e864b8f5-cba1-4fb8-b779-bceeee179593 The registration will be open until 28 July at 9:00 am (EET). You will recieve a link to the webinar.
The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi YouTube account.
Marta Kuningas
Communications Specialist
AS Tallinna Vesi
(+372) 626 2200
marta.kuningas@tvesi.ee
