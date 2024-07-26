26.07.2024 08:00:00

AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 2nd quarter of 2024

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2024.

The webinar is scheduled for 2 August 2024 at 10:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer, and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer.

The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Taavi Gröön after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on 2 August at the latest, to kommunikatsioon@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link.

The registration will be open until 2 August at 9:00 am (EET). You will receive a link to the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi YouTube account.


Taavi Gröön
Chief Financial Officer
AS Tallinna Vesi
(372) 62 62 200
kommunikatsioon@tvesi.ee


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tallinna Vesi ASShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tallinna Vesi ASShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tallinna Vesi ASShs 9,84 0,00% Tallinna Vesi ASShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX und DAX gehen in Grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Freitagshandel auf grünem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher stand. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen