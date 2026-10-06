Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.10.2026 12:15:00
As Tesla Deliveries Rebound, Is It a Better Investment Than SpaceX Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has had a tough year and a half, but a recent rebound in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries and progress with robotaxis and its Optimus robots have put it in a stronger position. The question is, does this make it a better investment than Elon Musk's other company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX)?
I think it could.
2025 saw Tesla's overall revenue decline by 3% and its automobile revenue fall by 10%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS plunged 28%, as operating expenses rose. This year, sales have started to recover, although it has seen a large drop in its highly profitable regulatory credit revenue due to the U.S. removing CAFE standard penalties and looser restrictions in Europe.
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