As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. The Nasdaq didn't get off to a particularly good start to the new week, either, falling more than a half-percent in the opening minutes of Monday's trading session.One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Yet even in a gloomy stock market environment, some companies continued to shine, and the big winner on the day was biotech company Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ: IMGO). Read on to learn more about both of these stocks.Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning. The electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has seen its stock lose almost half its value since the beginning of the year, as concerns about an economic slowdown and various supply chain pressures have hurt high-growth stocks more broadly.Continue reading