As the Isa deadline approaches, it’s time to do your homework

Savers have until April to use all of their allowance. But there’s confusion about how the tax-efficient system works and whether it is worth investing in at allIt’s that time of year again, when savers are being pushed to use up the remainder of their Isa allowance. But even after 25 years, there is still confusion about how the tax-efficient saving system works.“Isa season” traditionally runs from the start of February until the end of the tax year and encourages people to use up all their £20,000 limit before they lose it on 6 April. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

