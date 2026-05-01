Energy Fuels Aktie

Energy Fuels für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0J3EU / ISIN: CA2926711045

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01.05.2026 14:49:00

As the United States Looks to Firm Up Energy Security, Is U.S.-Based Uranium Miner Energy Fuels (UUUU) a Buy?

For decades, the United States has turned to Russia for roughly one-quarter of its enriched uranium supply. That's changing. A couple of years ago, Congress passed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which prohibits the import of low-enriched uranium (LEU) from Russia. It goes into full effect in 2028.At the same time, the U.S. is looking to quadruple its nuclear energy capacity by 2050. The U.S. aims to secure energy independence and is leaning on domestic miners and processors to help in its efforts. One of the top U.S. uranium miners right now is Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU).With the full Russian import ban looming and nuclear energy on the rise, is Energy Fuels a buy today? Let's take a closer look at the company and see what's revealed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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