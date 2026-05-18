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18.05.2026 12:23:00

As these market drivers start to weaken, it’s time for investors to buy protection, says Deutsche Bank

After Nvidia posts numbers on Wednesday, the positive impact of the U.S. earnings season is in the rear-view mirror and investors may once again be more focused on the disruption caused by events in the Middle East.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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