Raytheon Aktie
WKN: 785159 / ISIN: US7551115071
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20.04.2026 15:12:13
As Trump Leans on Missile Defense in His Iran Strategy, Raytheon Has Never Been More Critical
Geopolitical situations can change at a moment's notice. The war in Iran proves as much. Last Friday, it sure looked like the Strait of Hormuz was going to open in earnest. By Saturday, Iran had retaken control of the critical waterway and even fired on some ships attempting to pass through. As of Monday morning, tensions were back on the rise, and shipping disruptions were casting doubt on a fragile ceasefire set to expire this week. The situation is clearly tense and volatile, and without the benefit of a crystal ball, no one really knows what will happen next. Still, there are lessons for investors. For example, when cooler heads seemed to prevail last week, equities rallied, but some industrial stocks, namely those in the aerospace and defense sector, languished.RTX stock could take off as the U.S. boosts orders for Raytheon missiles. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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