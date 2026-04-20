Raytheon Aktie

Raytheon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 785159 / ISIN: US7551115071

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.04.2026 15:12:13

As Trump Leans on Missile Defense in His Iran Strategy, Raytheon Has Never Been More Critical

Geopolitical situations can change at a moment's notice. The war in Iran proves as much. Last Friday, it sure looked like the Strait of Hormuz was going to open in earnest. By Saturday, Iran had retaken control of the critical waterway and even fired on some ships attempting to pass through. As of Monday morning, tensions were back on the rise, and shipping disruptions were casting doubt on a fragile ceasefire set to expire this week. The situation is clearly tense and volatile, and without the benefit of a crystal ball, no one really knows what will happen next. Still, there are lessons for investors. For example, when cooler heads seemed to prevail last week, equities rallied, but some industrial stocks, namely those in the aerospace and defense sector, languished.RTX stock could take off as the U.S. boosts orders for Raytheon missiles. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) 140,86 -0,59% Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit schwachem Wochenstart -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenso abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost nahmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.