Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
20.11.2023 10:00:14
As UK landlines go digital, fears grow for vulnerable people whose home phone is a lifeline
Campaigners say BT’s switch to Digital Voice is too fast and will leave many unable to make calls in an emergencyCustomers risk losing lifelong telephone numbers, or being stranded without a service, as analogue landlines are switched off over the next two years, according to campaigners.From December 2025, all households will have to use the internet to make and receive calls, as BT digitises the national network in a move, critics claim, that is happening too fast and too soon. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!