As US Aesthetic Offices Look to Reopen, Cartessa Aesthetics Introduces AtlaUV to Support New Safety Standards

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics is pleased to announce the launch of a new product and partnerships that will help protect patients and providers as aesthetic practices begin to reopen across the US. "As our customers work to adopt new safety procedures, we've worked to identify solutions that will be vital to achieving this new standard - the first category being technology that can sterilize a room before and after use to protect the provider and patient," shared Gabe Lubin, Cartessa's founder and CEO. Therefore, Cartessa has hand-selected a new offering, AltaUV, from the leading UV sterilization manufacturer to meet the need of their aesthetic customers.

AltaUV is a hospital grade UVC mobile tower that kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, germs, and micro-organisms in a quick flash cycle. The stainless-steel construction, twelve high grade UVC lamps and 360 degree motion sensors for automatic shut-off make it the safest, most effective device in the space. "Finding a hospital grade tower that makes sense financially and logistically for a private practice was a challenge. We are confident that the AltaUV will provide exactly this as well as peace of mind for today's provider and patient," states Lubin.

While many Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) devices have been promoted as of late, AltaUV boasts the power and quality that makes it far superior to others. First, AltaUV has twelve high-grade lamps compared to other devices with fewer lamps that then don't provide the desired speed and coverage. AtlaUV is the same technology used across 12,000 hospitals and is EPA approved and UL certified. Practices that purchase the AltaUV can expect the same marketing and technical support that comes from buying any Cartessa product. Lastly, Cartessa is offering an introductory sale price.

In addition to announcing the AltaUV, Cartessa is teaming up with Bluestone Sunshields, maker of UVA/UVB sun protection loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike. Cartessa's ecommerce site will be carrying four sunshield styles and more notably, two types of PPE full-face protective shields all at preferred wholesale pricing plus free shipping.

Cartessa Aesthetics mission is to provide practitioners with the best tools to run a successful aesthetics practice. Cartessa's nimble business model allows it to quickly react to market changes and align with the ever-changing needs of practitioners. The Cartessa leadership team is committed to helping aesthetic providers get back to work as safely and effectively as possible and plans to introduce more products in the coming weeks.

For more information on these exciting new products please visit http://www.cartessaaesthetics.com. If you wish to reserve your AltaUV or purchase PPE shields, please visit http://www.cartessastore.com.

About Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC.

Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC sources leading aesthetic medical devices for distribution to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, cosmetic physicians and medical spas.

Cartessa selects the most cutting-edge technologies that offer clinically proven efficacy, patient safety, and the best possible investment for patients and professionals. Cartessa is the exclusive US partner for Quanta Systems and the company's portfolio also includes Motus AX & Motus AY, Tetra CO2 with CoolPeel and Luxea (all manufactured by DEKA), Subnovii Advanced Plasma Technology and Skinwave. For more information visit: http://www.cartessaaesthetics.com.

