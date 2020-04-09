As we practice physical distancing, strengthening social ties can bolster our mental health

OTTAWA, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) is releasing a collection of deliberate actions we can take to hold social isolation at bay. Developed in collaboration with psychologist and professor at the University of Calgary, Dr. Keith Dobson, these how-tos are intended to help make physical distancing more bearable through intentional social connection.

The upcoming holiday weekend is going to challenge all of us to make important concessions – even sacrifices – in the name of the greater good. Many of us are used to gathering over Easter or Passover with family and friends. For some, this weekend will mean missed visits with loved ones we seldom see. For others, essential work will require time away from family. For those of us working at home, a three or four day weekend may entail a significant drop in our daily interactions.

But whatever our individual circumstances, as we call on each other to practise physical distancing, it's never been more important to invest the time and energy to nurture our social ties.

Related Products

Social Connection in the Era of Physical Distance

MHCC Resource Hub: Mental health and wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic

Stay Connected

Follow MHCC on Facebook

Follow MHCC on Twitter

Follow MHCC on LinkedIn

Follow MHCC on Instagram

Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada