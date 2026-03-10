Asahi Group 9-month Profit Declines, Maintains FY25 Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK), a Japanese beer, alcohol, and non-alcohol beverages company, reported Tuesday lower profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, amid slightly lower revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2025 earnings and revenue outlook.

In Japan, the shares were losing around 2.4 percent, trading at 1,587.50 yen.

The company's profit attributable to owners of parent was 102.80 billion yen, a 26.2 percent decrease from the previous year's 139.32 billion yen. Earnings per share stood at 68.38 yen, down from 91.64 a year ago.

Asahi Group's adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent was 126.56 billion yen, a 9.9 percent decrease year-over-year.

Operating profit declined 18 percent from last year to 158.71 billion yen, while core operating profit decreased 5.5 percent to 202.43 billion yen.

Revenue for the period remained relatively flat at 2.155 trillion yen, a 0.6 percent decrease compared to last year's 2.168 trillion yen.

Looking ahead to the full fiscal year 2025, Asahi Group continues to anticipate profit attributable to reach 167.50 billion yen or 112.74 yen per share, a 12.8 percent decrease from the previous year. Adjusted profit attributable is expected to be 177.50 billion yen, a 3.0 percent decrease.

The company forecasts operating profit of 255 billion yen, a 5.2 percent year-over-year decrease, and core operating profit of 290 billion yen, a 1.7 percent increase. Revenue is still expected to reach 2.95 trillion yen, a 0.4 percent increase compared to fiscal 2024.

