Asahi Group H1 Core Operating Profit Rises; Revenue Up 11.4%

(RTTNews) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported first half profit to owners of parent of 57.01 billion yen, a decline of 28.1% from prior year. Earnings per share was 112.49 yen compared to 156.51 yen. Core operating profit was 90.96 billion yen, up 1.9% from last year.

First half revenue was 1.15 trillion yen, an increase of 11.4% from previous year.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 146.50 billion yen; core operating profit of 240.0 billion yen; and revenue of 2.45 trillion yen.

