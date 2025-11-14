|
Asahi Intecc Backs Positive Outlook For FY After Higher Q1 Profit - Update
(RTTNews) - Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (AHICF, 7747.T), an R&D medical device manufacturer, on Friday maintained its positive outlook for fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, after reporting higher profit and sales in its first quarter.
For fiscal year, the company continues to expect profit attributable to owners of the parent of 23.81 billion yen or 88.30 yen per share, a growth of 86.9 percent from last year.
Operating profit is still expected to increase 8.5 percent year-over-year to 32.64 billion yen and net sales to rise 9 percent to 130.87 billion yen.
In the first quarter, the company's earnings attributable to owners came in at 9.205 billion yen or 34.37 yen per basic share, up 35.7 percent from 6.784 billion yen or 24.98 yen per basic share last year.
Operating profit grew 34 percent year-over-year to 13.04 billion yen.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6 percent to 36.058 billion yen from 31.184 billion yen last year.
In Tokyo, Asahi Intecc shares closed Friday's trading at 2,395.00 yen, up 0.63 percent.
