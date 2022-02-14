|
Asana CEO Buys $1 Billion Of Company Stock
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Dustin Moskovitz has confidence in his company. Lots and lots of confidence.How much? Since June 2021, he has bought over $1 billion worth of shares in Asana, the workflow management company he co-founded and has run since leaving Facebook in 2008. Some analysts say Moskovitz's investments are likely the most aggressive run of insider purchases in history.Continue reading
