22.03.2023 12:30:00

Asana Just Surprised Wall Street, but Is Buying Shares Now a Mistake?

Stock prices move every day for a host of reasons, but when a company announces its latest quarterly results, investors get a trove of financial information that can help them understand if it's on track. What they can't necessarily know, however, is whether any given quarter's results are part of a trend or just outliers.Investors may be wondering that very thing about the numbers that work productivity software company Asana (NYSE: ASAN) delivered this month. Its results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31, sent the stock soaring by nearly 19%. Even after that pop, shares are still trading down more than 50% from their 12-month high. Let's take a closer look at the last quarter's results to see if they suggest that the stock is a buy now.Asana caught the attention of investors because of its revenue and customer growth, which have been outstanding for the entire time the company has been public. However, it has also been unprofitable and burning cash. Those negatives were easier for investors to ignore while interest rates were near zero and the market was booming, but over the last several quarters, the market has been more critical. Asana's increasing operating losses and lack of progress toward profitability likely contributed to the stock's fall. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Asana 18,90 -2,12% Asana
NOW Inc When Issued 9,60 -1,54% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen