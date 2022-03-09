09.03.2022 22:48:08

Asana Q4 Loss Widens; Shares Tank 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Asana, Inc. (ASAN) tanked over 17% in extended hours on Wednesday, after the company reported results for the fourth quarter and outlook for the first quarter.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $90.0 million or $0.48 per share, compared to a loss of $61.5 million or $0.39 per share last year.

Adjusted loss was $46.9 million or $0.25 per share, compared to loss of $35.0 million or $0.22 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues were $111.9 million, an increase of 64% year over year from $68.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $105.16 million.

"Our fiscal year revenue growth accelerated versus the previous year, led by strength in the enterprise and strong demand across the customer base," said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Asana expects revenues of $114.5 million to $115.5 million and adjusted loss of $0.36 to $0.35 per share. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $110.91 million and loss of $0.27 per share.

ASAN closed Wednesday's trading at $48.81, up $4.32 or 9.71%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $8.41 or 17.23%, in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Asanamehr Nachrichten