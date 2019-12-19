ASBPE Looking for Judges for its Annual B2B Journalism Awards Competition

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) is looking for people who are interested in judging the 2020 Azbee Awards. We need qualified judges in all categories—editorial, design, web, and newsletter. From the sign-up page, you can choose which of those categories you're most interested in judging.

Applying to judge this year's entries is a great way to see the best of the best in B2B journalism and get new ideas for your publications and websites. The judging sign-up deadline is Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Judging requirements are:

Must be currently working (includes freelancers) or retired from a B2B publication–minimum of five years' experience in B2B.

Must be willing to judge 10 to 300 entries, depending on the number of entries in your assigned category.

Must be willing to commit the time necessary to judge the categories appropriately.

Must be willing to judge your category during a one-month period between March and April.

Must be willing to judge entries objectively.

Most categories are judged by at least two people. Discussion with second judge is recommended, but must be available to review with second judge if asked.

Must be willing to write a short description (five sentences max.) of the positive elements of your top five entries in each category you judge.

Every entry must be evaluated and given a score.

To avoid conflicts of interest, no person may judge a category in which his or her magazine has entered.

If have questions or want more information about becoming an Azbee judge, email Jessi Marie McCarthy, ASBPE Coordinator, at info@asbpe.org.

