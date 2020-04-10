Asbury Automotive Group Announces Change to a Virtual-Only Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DULUTH, Ga., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (the "Company"), today announced its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be conducted exclusively online by remote communication due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19 and government-recommended and required limits on gatherings and events. A virtual event will assist in protecting the health and safety of the Company's stockholders, employees and the community.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders attending the Annual Meeting virtually can vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions below.

To access the virtual Annual Meeting please go to: www.meetingcenter.io/232430288. To login to the virtual meeting, you will be required to have a control number and the meeting password, ABG2020. Guests will not be able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Registered Stockholder (your shares are held in your name)

Registered stockholders as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on February 28, 2020 (the record date), will be able to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website. For registered stockholders, your control number can be found on your proxy card you previously received.

Registering to Attend the Meeting as a Beneficial Owner (your shares are held through a broker, bank or nominee)

Beneficial owners as of the record date must register in advance to attend the virtual Annual Meeting. To register you must obtain a legally valid proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee and present it to our transfer agent, Computershare. Once you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other agent of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other agent with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email or included in your mailing). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 16, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare.

Questions and Information Accessibility

Stockholders attending the Annual Meeting will be able to submit questions at www.meetingcenter.io/232430288. As part of the Annual Meeting, we will hold a live Q&A session during which we intend to answer questions submitted during the meeting that are pertinent to the Company and meeting matters, as time permits. You may submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. In addition, we will make available, through electronic means, a list of stockholders of record as of the record date for inspection by stockholders for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting during the ten days preceding the Annual Meeting. To access the electronic stockholder list during this time, please send your request, and proof of ownership, by email to IR@asburyauto.com.

Technical Support

Online access to the live audio webcast will open at 7:45 a.m., Eastern Time, on April 21, 2020, to allow time for you to log in and test your device's audio system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the start time. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting during the log in or meeting time, please call the support team at the numbers listed at www.meetingcenter.io/232430288.

The proxy card previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the virtual-only meeting format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company encourages stockholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed.

About Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 83 dealerships, consisting of 102 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 24 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

