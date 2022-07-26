Ascend Announces First AMS Integration With NowCerts

The insurtech duo is bringing the best of payments and premium financing into one system for agents

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, modern insurtech companies, Ascend and NowCerts , announced a first-of-its-kind partnership. The two companies will be teaming up to provide customers with an integrated solution that combines agent workflow management with payments and premium financing.

Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. NowCerts is a software development company concentrating in the design and implementation of insurance-related solutions. They are a fully functional, affordable, user-friendly Insurance Agency Management System designed with the independent agent in mind.

The integration allows agents to automatically pull customer and policy information directly into Ascend to easily create agency bill payment checkout links with premium financing built-in via Ascend.

"We've been interested in integrating our own platform with an AMS for a while now, and NowCerts just seemed like the perfect fit," says Ascend Co-Founder & Co-CEO Praveen Chekuri. "This level of integration and premium financing workflow process allows us to make agents' lives better and easier – something we've been working on achieving our entire careers. Working with NowCerts brings us one step closer."

This partnership is the first to include both payments and premium financing built into one, cohesive platform/service. In addition to Ascend's nationwide customer base, this integration will serve NowCerts' current 800+ members.

"Our focus at NowCerts has always been on centralizing and connecting the insurance workflow," says Johnathon Allread, NowCerts COO. "Payments in one of the areas that has proven to be the trickiest due to its out-of-date infrastructure and processing systems. Ascend is solving this pain point. Collaborating with them and their modern approach to insurance payments is what brings our customers one step closer to a truly centralized insurance experience."

"This integration allows us to automate even more of our workflow processes which not only saves time but also reduces any manual errors. We're able to lean heavier into our tech stack to help us do more with less as our agency grows," says Tim Dipietro, Startsure CEO.

This is still the beginning of many partnerships Ascend will be investing in to deepen its relationships with other insurtechs, MGAs, AMS, and other embedded insurance carriers to complement the strategic ambitions of companies in the insurance market. In March 2022, Ascend announced an anchor partnership with digital ecosystem Stere.

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps distributors sell more by eliminating labor-intensive, expensive processes while providing customers with the great online checkout and financing experience they've come to expect. To learn more, please visit https://useascend.com/ .

About NowCerts

NowCerts is a cloud-based insurance agency management system for agencies of all sizes. Key functionalities include task management, self-service certificates, ACORD forms, invoices and receipts, email synchronization, loss runs, reports, endorsements, permissions, and reminders. With many integrations and an open API, NowCerts centralizes and connects your entire workflow. For more information, visit nowcerts.com .

