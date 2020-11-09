Trading-Parkett Super-Webinar: 2 Tage + 24 Redner = Ihre Vorteile im Trading. Live & kostenlos, inkl. Videoaufzeichnung. Hier geht´s zur Anmeldung.-w-
09.11.2020 21:19:00

Ascend announces global price increases for Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all its Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds.

The price increase takes effect Dec. 1, 2020, and includes the following price changes:

Materials

Geography

Price Increase

Terms

Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds

North America

$440/MT

•  As contracts allow

•  Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds

Asia

$440/MT

Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds

Europe

€400/MT

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entscheidung bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl und Impfstoff-Hoffnung: Dow Jones im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägten am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Auch der DAX zeiget sich deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen greifen Anleger mit beiden Händen zu. Mit Gewinnen präsentierten sich ebenfalls die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen