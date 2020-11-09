|
Ascend announces global price increases for Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all its Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds.
The price increase takes effect Dec. 1, 2020, and includes the following price changes:
Materials
Geography
Price Increase
Terms
Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
North America
$440/MT
• As contracts allow
• Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
Asia
$440/MT
Vydyne® PA66 polymers, fibers and compounds
Europe
€400/MT
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.
About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.
Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.
Contact: Alison Jahn at +1 713-210-9809, ajahn@ascendmaterials.com
