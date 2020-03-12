Ascending Above Fear: Private Jet Industry Thrives in Time of Global Uncertainty

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An unexpected global health crisis is spelling big business for the private jet industry. With the spread of coronavirus on the rise, charter jet services like New York based FlyBLACK are serving a broader range of passengers than ever before. With clients looking to avoid contracting the virus or canceling their travel plans, the influx of passengers is causing private jet providers to scramble to meet their needs.

"We've seen a noticeable spike in demand as the impacts of the coronavirus grow," said Sami Belbase, Co-Founder & CEO, of private jet charter provider FlyBLACK. "It's like nothing we've ever seen, and we're working hard to accommodate the needs of travelers, many who are new to the charter jet market."

FlyBLACK's cutting-edge marketplace technology allows customers to fly on-demand on its exceptional charter fleet of over 3,000 aircraft worldwide or take advantage of verified empty legs. Clients can also claim special FlyBLACK Deals™, which deliver private charter flights at a fraction of the cost of competitor charter services.

And while the spread of the coronavirus has no foreseeable end in sight as the numbers of those affected each day increase, Belbase believes more and more clients will be turning to providers like FlyBLACK to provide minimal disruption to their lives.

"FlyBLACK is poised to rise to the challenge of helping clients secure the flights they need, in spite of a global travel crisis," said Suman Desai, Co-founder & President of FlyBLACK. "Private charter gives clients and their families the opportunity to still travel while decreasing the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus."

Clients who are seeking to travel in spite of commercial flight cuts while minimizing their risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus should contact FlyBLACK at info@flyblack.com or 877-909-BLCK, http://flyblack.com/ .

