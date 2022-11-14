Ascensus Announces Two New Regional Vice Presidents on Their Retirement Sales Team

Richard Eriksen Jr. and Taylor Harman to Bring Expert Support to Financial Advisors and Their Clients

DRESHER, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus —whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—has announced the appointment of two new Regional Vice Presidents, Richard Eriksen Jr. and Taylor Harman, to the firm's retirement plan sales team.

Richard Eriksen Jr. joins Ascensus as Regional Vice President covering Michigan and will report to Anthony Bologna, Eastern Division Vice President.

Eriksen has held positions in the retirement services industry for several years, most recently having served as Regional Sales Director at OneAmerica Retirement Services. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance at Western Michigan University.

Taylor Harman joins Ascensus as Regional Vice President covering the newly established territory including Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. He will report to Lori Zeman, Western Division Vice President.

Harman is an accomplished professional with 16 years of previous experience in sales and relationship management, combined with eight years in financial services. He most recently held the role of RVP at Transamerica Retirement Solutions.

"Our team at Ascensus is confident that Rick and Taylor will contribute greatly to the company and strengthen the extensive support we provide our partners and their clients," said Jason Crane, Ascensus' head of retirement distribution. "Both Taylor and Rick bring outstanding reputations and a track record of excellence to Ascensus."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $706 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,600 associates as of June 30, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com .

