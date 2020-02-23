Ascent Classical Academy Announces Campus Location for Opening in Fall 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado is excited to announce its opening location in Fort Collins at Clearwater Church, located at 2700 S Lemay Ave. This new K-12 charter public school is approved by the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI) to open this fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school intends to move closer to the Windsor area as it finalizes plans to build a campus.

Ascent Classical Academy is hosting an information meeting at the Clearwater Church on Thursday, February 27, at 6:00pm. Interested families are invited to tour the opening campus and learn more about the school and its approach to developing its students.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado to offer our space for their first-year opening as a K-6 classical public charter school. We appreciate Ascent's classical school model, which offers a content-rich curriculum in a traditional classroom environment," said Randy Kroening, Lead Pastor at Clearwater Church in Fort Collins.

Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado is a replication of the successful model at Golden View Classical Academy and Ascent Classical Academy of Douglas County, both of which are affiliated with the Barney Charter School Initiative at Hillsdale College, a liberal arts college in Michigan.

"We are excited to bring our proven American classical school model to northern Colorado. We believe all children should have access to an education with a high noble purpose; an education that is content rather than skills-oriented and one with an approach that will develop virtue within children and their ability to understand the highest matters and the deepest questions of truth," said Derec Shuler, Executive Director of Ascent Classical Academies.

The Northern Colorado charter school will open with Kindergarten through 6th Grade, expanding to 12th Grade. Parents interested in sending their children to Ascent Classical Academy are encouraged to visit their website to complete an application.

Ascent will follow a robust curriculum in the American classical tradition. In the Grammar School, students will learn to read using an explicit phonics approach with a focus on spelling and grammar; the Core Knowledge sequence, not to be confused with Common Core, in literature, history, and science; Singapore math; and Latin vocabulary. Formal Latin is required from the sixth to the ninth grade. Students will encounter great literature, engaging in guided, Socratic discussions, study primary sources in history as well as master both the facts and the concepts in mathematics and the sciences. The study and practice of art and music is required as a core part of the academic program.

"As parents of a young child just entering the public school system, my wife and I have spent hours upon hours searching for the resources or school that would provide our son with the highest quality of education. We were thrilled when we first began learning of Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado. We feel confident in our decision to entrust Ascent Classical with the education of our young child," said Shea and Violet Winkeller..

Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado is now hiring highly-qualified teachers and staff, seeking candidates who have a passion for both teaching and learning. A teaching license is neither required nor preferred, and applications may be submitted through the school's website.

About Ascent Classical Academy of Northern Colorado

Ascent Classical Academy is a replication school offering a tuition-free K-12 classical, charter public school option to families in northern Colorado. The community will have one of the highest performing school models to help children flourish and to prepare them to lead a happy and fulfilling life. The school will open in the fall of 2020. For more information, please visit https://noco.ascentclassical.org/.

