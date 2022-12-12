Ascent Solar Names Paul Warley Jr. CFO

(RTTNews) - Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has hired Paul Warley Jr. as its next chief financial officer. Prior to Ascent, Warley was president of Warley & Company LLC, a strategic advisory firm from 2015 to 2022. Warley holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Series 7, 24 and 63 licenses.

Ascent Solar CEO Jeffrey Max said: "As we continue transforming Ascent Solar, Paul Warley's 30-plus years of experience in financial management, investment banking, corporate restructuring and M&A will be of terrific value."