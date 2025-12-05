Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsered American Depository Share Aktie

Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsered American Depository Share für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40ZYR / ISIN: US04390B1052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.12.2025 09:05:33

Ascentage Pharma To Launch Global Phase III Study Of Olverembatinib In Ph+ ALL

(RTTNews) - Ascentage Pharma Group International (AAPG, 6855.HK) announced that it received clearance from both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to launch a global registrational Phase III study, known as POLARIS-1 (NCT06051409). The trial will evaluate its investigational compound, olverembatinib, in combination with chemotherapy for patients newly diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

This marks the second global Phase III registrational study of olverembatinib to be approved by regulators in the US and Europe. POLARIS-1 is enrolling patients across multiple countries simultaneously, aiming to accelerate the drug's pathway to registration, particularly in the US and European markets.

The study is designed as a global, multicenter, randomized, controlled, open-label Phase III trial to assess the efficacy and safety of olverembatinib combined with chemotherapy in newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL patients. In addition, the trial was initiated in China following clearance by the China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in 2023.

On June 14, 2024, Ascentage signed an exclusive option agreement to enter into an exclusive license agreement with Takeda for olverembatinib. In the event that Takeda exercises the option, Takeda would license the global rights to develop and commercialize olverembatinib in all territories outside of, among others, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, China.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsered American Depository Sharemehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsered American Depository Sharemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsered American Depository Share 27,40 3,79% Ascentage Pharma Group International Unsponsered American Depository Share
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 12,00 -0,83% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (spons. ADRs)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. 24,40 -0,29% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.12.25 Vor Fonds-Schließung: So positionierte sich Big Short-Investor Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025
05.12.25 KW 49: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.12.25 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen