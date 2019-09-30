30.09.2019 10:30:00

Ascletis Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (1672.HK), an innovative R&D driven, commercial-stage biotechnology company addressing unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas including anti-viral, cancer and fatty liver diseases, announces that Dr. Lindi Tan, Chief Financial Officer, departs the Company today. We would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Tan for her contributions to the Company during her tenure of office and wish her all the best in the future.

The in-house accounting and internal control teams of the Company have been continuously working with the audit committee of the board of directors on accounting and internal control matters. The Company has also engaged Ernst & Young as its external auditor to conduct audit and assist the audit committee on financial review and other related matters. All other members of the accounting and internal control teams remain with the Company.

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech with two commercial products and listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Ascletis, 1672.HK). Ascletis' mission is to address unmet medical needs in three therapeutic areas: viral, cancer and fatty liver diseases. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Ascletis is now commercializing two drugs, Ganovo® (Danoprevir), the first direct-acting anti-viral agent for hepatitis C developed domestically for China, and Pegasys® (Peginterferon alfa-2a), a well-established pegylated interferon for hepatitis B&C partnered with Roche. Ascletis' R&D pipeline consists of antibody-based immunotherapy, first/best-in-class small molecules and siRNA at various clinical development stages. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

