|
04.08.2022 02:10:00
Ascletis Announces IND Filing of Oral RdRp Inhibitor ASC10 for COVID-19 Accepted by China NMPA
HANGZHOU, China and SHAOXING, China, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") today announces that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of ASC10, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for COVID-19, has been accepted by China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
ASC10 is an orally bioavailable double prodrug which has a new and differentiated chemical structure from the single prodrug molnupiravir. After oral administration, both ASC10 and molnupiravir are rapidly and completely converted in vivo into the same active metabolite ASC10-A, also known as β-D-N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC). ASC10 was discovered and developed in-house. Ascletis has filed multiple patent applications for ASC10 and its use globally. ASC10 oral tablet formulation for the clinical study was developed with in-house proprietary technology of Ascletis.
About Ascletis
Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis focuses on three therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: viral diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and oncology. Through excellent execution, Ascletis rapidly advances its drug pipeline with an aim of leading in global competition. To date, Ascletis has three marketed products, i.e. ritonavir tablets, GANOVO® and ASCLEVIR®, and 20 drug candidates in its R&D pipeline. The most advanced drug candidates include ASC22 (CHB functional cure), ASC10 and ASC11 (oral small molecules for COVID-19 treatment), ASC40 (recurrent glioblastoma), ASC42 (PBC, primary biliary cholangitis), and ASC40 (acne).
For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-ind-filing-of-oral-rdrp-inhibitor-asc10-for-covid-19-accepted-by-china-nmpa-301599149.html
SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen schütteln Taiwan-Angst ab: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die größten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.