Ascletis Announces Positive Early-Stage Results Of Oral RdRp Inhibitor ASC10 For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) Monday announces positive topline results from its Phase I multiple ascending dose (MAD) study (NCT05523141) in healthy subjects for oral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitor ASC10 for COVID-19 treatment.

ASC10 is an innovative orally available double prodrug, which has a new and differentiated chemical structure from the single prodrug molnupiravir. After oral dosing, both ASC10 and molnupiravir are rapidly and completely converted in vivo into the same active drug ASC10-A, also known as ß-D-N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC). Double prodrug approach significantly increased oral bioavailability of active drug ASC10-A.

The Phase I data demonstrated that all doses of ASC10 including 800 mg twice daily were safe and well tolerated in Chinese subjects. Safety profiles between ASC10 and placebo treatments were comparable. The exposure of active drug ASC10-A after twice daily dosing 800 mg double prodrug ASC10 in Chinese subjects was 94% of that after twice daily dosing 800 mg single prodrug molnupiravir in Japanese subjects.

The plasma concentrations of the double prodrug ASC10 in Chinese subjects were below detection limit (0.2 ng/mL) after 800 mg dosing. Similarly, the plasma concentrations of the single prodrug molnupiravir in American subjects were negligible after 800 mg dosing.

Molnupiravir has been approved or authorized for the emergent use in many countries including Japan and the U.S. Furthermore, recent publication indicated that molnupiravir demonstrated exciting clinical efficacy against omicron infections in Chinese patients.