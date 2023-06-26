Ascletis Announces Poster Presentation of Phase II Study of ASC42 FXR Agonist for Functional Cure of Chronic Hepatitis B at EASL CONGRESS 2023

HANGZHOU and SHAOXING, China, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672, "Ascletis") today announces the poster presentation of ASC42, a novel farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in combination with PEGylated interferon (PEG-IFN) and entecavir (ETV) in chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients with 12-week treatment at European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) CONGRESS 2023. The summary of the abstract is shown as below:

Title: A phase 2 study of ASC42, a novel farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, in combination with PEGylated interferon (PEG-IFN) and entecavir (ETV) in chronic hepatitis B patients with 12-week treatment

Presenter: Jinzi J. Wu, Ph.D.

Principal Investigator: Prof. Jinlin Hou, Nanfang Hospital of Southern Medical University

Poster Number: SAT-201

Category: Viral Hepatitis B and D

Study Design: