|
17.11.2022 03:05:21
Ascletis : China Oks IND Of Oral PD-L1 Small Molecule Inhibitor ASC61 For Solid Tumors Treatment
(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. said that China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the in-house developed oral PD-L1 small molecule inhibitor, ASC61, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
While the ASC61 Phase I dose escalation study is ongoing in the U.S., IND approval in China will accelerate the global development of ASC61.
ASC61 is an oral small molecule inhibitor prodrug. Its active metabolite, ASC61-A, is a potent and highly selective inhibitor which blocks PD-1/PD-L1 interaction through inducing PD-L1 dimerization and internalization.
As a single agent, ASC61 demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy in multiple animal models including humanized mouse model. Preclinical studies showed that ASC61 has good safety and pharmacokinetic profiles in animal models.
