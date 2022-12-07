Ascletis Pharma Announces IND Approval For ASC11 In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said China National Medical Products Administration has approved the Investigational New Drug application for ASC11, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease for COVID-19. The objective of phase I trial is to identify a safe and efficacious dose for the phase II/III in COVID-19 patients.

"The IND approvals of ASC11 from both China NMPA and U.S. FDA mark a great recognition to our in-house R&D capabilities. We will continue to advance the clinical development of our proprietary COVID-19 pipeline including ASC10 and ASC11," said Jinzi Wu, CEO of Ascletis.

