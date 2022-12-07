|
07.12.2022 11:30:31
Ascletis Pharma Announces IND Approval For ASC11 In China - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said China National Medical Products Administration has approved the Investigational New Drug application for ASC11, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting 3-chymotrypsin like protease for COVID-19. The objective of phase I trial is to identify a safe and efficacious dose for the phase II/III in COVID-19 patients.
"The IND approvals of ASC11 from both China NMPA and U.S. FDA mark a great recognition to our in-house R&D capabilities. We will continue to advance the clinical development of our proprietary COVID-19 pipeline including ASC10 and ASC11," said Jinzi Wu, CEO of Ascletis.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX leicht in Rot -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus dreht. An den US-Börsen zeichnet sich am Donnerstag eine Stabilisierung ab. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.