Ascletis Pharma : China Approves IND Of Oral RdRp Inhibitor ASC10 For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said that the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of ASC10, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for COVID-19.

Ascletis said it is China's first biotech company which has obtained IND approvals of an oral RdRp inhibitor from both China NMPA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ascletis stated that it has filed multiple patent applications for ASC10 and its use globally. Compared with molnupiravir, ASC10 has a new and differentiated chemical structure.

ASC10 is an oral double prodrug. After administration, both ASC10 and molnupiravir are rapidly and completely converted in vivo into the same active metabolite ASC10-A. The company is actively communicating with regulatory authorities to explore the possibility of further accelerating the clinical development of ASC10, Ascletis said.

