Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 02:43:54

Ascletis Pharma : China Approves IND Of Oral RdRp Inhibitor ASC10 For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) said that the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of ASC10, an oral inhibitor drug candidate targeting RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) for COVID-19.

Ascletis said it is China's first biotech company which has obtained IND approvals of an oral RdRp inhibitor from both China NMPA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ascletis stated that it has filed multiple patent applications for ASC10 and its use globally. Compared with molnupiravir, ASC10 has a new and differentiated chemical structure.

ASC10 is an oral double prodrug. After administration, both ASC10 and molnupiravir are rapidly and completely converted in vivo into the same active metabolite ASC10-A. The company is actively communicating with regulatory authorities to explore the possibility of further accelerating the clinical development of ASC10, Ascletis said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: ATX im Plus -- DAX wieder an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer fällt nach einem kurzen Ausflug in die Gewinnzone wieder zurück an die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen