Ascletis Submits Marketing Authorization Application For Ritonavir In Hong Kong

(RTTNews) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) announced that it has submitted marketing authorization application for ritonavir 100 mg film-coated tablet in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, said, "In addition to filing marketing authorization applications for ritonavir in multiple countries/regions, we are accelerating the development of ASC10 and ASC11, two novel oral drug candidates against COVID-19".

Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 9) released on March 15, 2022 by the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China includes PF-07321332/ritonavir (Paxlovid) as an antiviral therapy, the company stated.

Ascletis has submitted marketing authorization applications for ritonavir (100 mg film-coated tablet) in 12 European countries (Germany, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark) through its agent in Europe.