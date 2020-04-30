ASCO Power Technologies Offers Free Critical Power Training with Continuing Education Credits

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies is offering a series of webinars about the design and application of critical equipment in emergency and backup power systems. These webinars are FREE to power industry professionals, and enable engineers, facility managers, and technicians to learn about technologies that are based on more than a century of ASCO backup power experience.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the webinars, industry professionals can:

Receive application and compliance information for emergency facility expansions and conversions.

Use work-at-home time to learn new information and earn education credits.

Learn about latest innovations and solutions.

Each webinar is led by ASCO experts, who are leaders in the industry. Each session presents comprehensive information about the latest technologies and practical insights into recent industry developments. Professionals can obtain professional development units and continuing education credits by completing an online assessment following each webinar. Both the webinars and the assessments are offered without charge. Upcoming sessions include:

Source and Load Management in Critical Applications (0.1 CEU) Doug Head – Director, Power Systems Peter Rossomando – Director, Engineering –

Application May 5, 2020

11 AM Selective Coordination Consideration in Power Transfer

(0.1 CEU) Shannon Dynge – Regional Sales Director Ron Schroeder – Director,

Technology & Standards May 7, 2020

11 AM National Electric Code Impact on

Power Transfer (0.1 CEU) Ron Schroeder – Director, Technology & Standards Victor Bonachea – Director, Global Product Management May 12, 2020

11 AM Low Voltage Transfer

Switch Fundamentals (0.1 CEU) Doug Head – Director of Power Systems Victor Bonachea – Director, Global Product Management May 14, 2020

11 AM Fundamentals in

Technical Document Review Jason Thorne – Director – Inside Sales Ryan Surmik – Area Sales

Manager May 19, 2020

11 AM Power Control

Systems Fundamentals (0.1 CEU) Peter Rossomando – Director, Engineering – Application Doug Head – Director of Power Systems May 21, 2020

11 AM

Schneider Electric North America is an approved Authorized Provider of Continuing Education Credits by the International Association of Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

All interested professionals are invited to attend.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com , or visit www.ascopower.com .

