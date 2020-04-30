+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++-w-
30.04.2020 15:48:00

ASCO Power Technologies Offers Free Critical Power Training with Continuing Education Credits

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies is offering a series of webinars about the design and application of critical equipment in emergency and backup power systems. These webinars are FREE to power industry professionals, and enable engineers, facility managers, and technicians to learn about technologies that are based on more than a century of ASCO backup power experience.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the webinars, industry professionals can:

  • Receive application and compliance information for emergency facility expansions and conversions.
  • Use work-at-home time to learn new information and earn education credits.
  • Learn about latest innovations and solutions.

Each webinar is led by ASCO experts, who are leaders in the industry. Each session presents comprehensive information about the latest technologies and practical insights into recent industry developments. Professionals can obtain professional development units and continuing education credits by completing an online assessment following each webinar. Both the webinars and the assessments are offered without charge. Upcoming sessions include:

Source and Load Management in 

Critical Applications (0.1 CEU)

 

Doug Head – Director, Power Systems Peter

Rossomando – Director, Engineering –
Application 

May 5, 2020
11 AM

Selective Coordination 

Consideration in Power Transfer 
(0.1 CEU)

 

Shannon Dynge – Regional Sales Director

Ron Schroeder – Director,
Technology & Standards 

May 7, 2020
11 AM

National Electric Code Impact on 
Power Transfer (0.1 CEU) 

Ron Schroeder – Director, Technology &

Standards Victor Bonachea – Director, Global Product Management 

May 12, 2020
11 AM

Low Voltage Transfer
Switch Fundamentals (0.1 CEU) 

Doug Head – Director of Power Systems

 Victor Bonachea – Director, Global Product Management 

May 14, 2020
11 AM

Fundamentals in
Technical Document Review 

 

Jason Thorne – Director – Inside Sales Ryan Surmik – Area Sales
Manager

May 19, 2020
11 AM

Power Control
Systems Fundamentals (0.1 CEU) 

 

Peter Rossomando – Director, Engineering –

Application

Doug Head – Director of Power Systems 

May 21, 2020
11 AM

Schneider Electric North America is an approved Authorized Provider of Continuing Education Credits by the International Association of Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

All interested professionals are invited to attend.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asco-power-technologies-offers-free-critical-power-training-with-continuing-education-credits-301050287.html

SOURCE ASCO Power Technologies

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow eröffnet schwächer -- ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der US-Leitindex Dow dürfte mit einem Verlust eröffnen. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX geben am Donnerstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB