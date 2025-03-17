|
17.03.2025 21:44:17
Ascom affected by cyber attack
Baar (Switzerland), 17 March 2025
On 16 March 2025, a cyber-attack compromised Ascom’s technical ticketing system. Other IT systems and customer systems remain unaffected, and our business is fully operational as usual. Investigations against such criminal offenses were initiated immediately and are ongoing. Ascom is working closely with the relevant authorities.
A group calling itself the "Hellcat ransomware gang” announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it had breached Ascom’s IT infrastructure. The Ascom IT Cybersecurity Team is investigating the incident and immediately closed the ticketing system. Determining the extent of the attack is part of the ongoing investigation.
As mentioned, no other IT systems or customer systems have been affected. Our business is fully operational as usual. No preventive action from customers and partners is currently needed. Ascom keeps very close contact with its customers and partners through our regional leadership and we will keep them informed of the investigation and relevant developments in the coming days.
Potential questions from media or other interested third parties can be sent to info@ascom.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ascommehr Nachrichten
|
21:48
|GNW-News: Ascom von Cyberangriff betroffen (dpa-AFX)
|
13.03.25
|SPI-Papier Ascom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Ascom-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.25
|Handel in Zürich: SPI am Mittwochnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.25
|Gewinne in Zürich: SPI klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.25
|SPI aktuell: SPI notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.25
|GNW-News: Ascom veröffentlicht das Jahresergebnis 2024 und kündigt Dividende sowie ein Aktienrückkaufprogramm an (dpa-AFX)
|
10.03.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SPI notiert zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.03.25
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI beginnt die Freitagssitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)