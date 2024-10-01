Ascott activates Citadines brand experience via inaugural global partnership with ClassPass to provide enhanced access to world's largest fitness platform



Guests can also look forward to refreshing ways to enjoy their favourite cuppa under Citadines brand signature 'For the Love of Coffee'

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), today announced a global brand partnership between its Citadines brand and ClassPass, a monthly subscription service providing members access to the world's largest fitness platform. This marks Citadines' first global partnership with a fitness subscription service since the launch of its brand signature activ∞ (pronounced as 'activate') in 2022. This partnership is also ClassPass' largest collaboration with a global hospitality partner.



Ascott has embarked on a global brand partnership between its Citadines brand and ClassPass to provide enhanced access to the world's largest fitness platform.

Exploring an Unlimited Love for Coffee with Citadines

In addition to activ∞, 'For the Love of Coffee' is another signature programme of Citadines, consisting of collaborations with local communities to deliver a unique coffee-inspired Citadines experience to guests, wherever they are. With International Coffee Week kicking off on 1 October 2024, Citadines properties globally will launch the



Unlimited Connections – With coffee as a common language, guests of Citadines properties can expect to experience activities for stronger connections amongst guests as well as with local residents. At Citadines Connect Georgetown Penang, complimentary coffee will be offered to local drivers stopping by the property's drop-off area on 5 October 2024. While across properties in Indonesia, latte art training sessions will enable guests to train with a certified barista. In addition, properties across Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore will offer coffee-inspired activities such as coffee painting, candle making, spa treatments, mixology and culinary sessions for guests to participate in and forge connections alongside brewing a love for coffee. Unlimited Experiences – Through each city's unique coffee culture, Citadines will help guests better experience the cities they are in by bringing local coffee experience to guests through local partnerships. In China for example, properties will embark on collaborations with cafes in the neighbourhood to offer exclusive privileges to guests. Over in Singapore and Cambodia, properties like Citadines Raffles Place Singapore and Citadines Flat Iron Phnom Penh will serve up complimentary local coffee for guests to kickstart their day. Unlimited Discoveries – To help guests step into their own adventure with Citadines and to jumpstart city living through the discovery of each locale, Citadines properties in Vietnam, Singapore and China, will offer complimentary local coffee every morning for guests to energise their day. Meanwhile, within Citadines properties in Vietnam, guests can take part in hands-on activities at the lobby, using coffee grounds for potted plants and bring them home as souvenirs. For a full list of coffee-inspired activities to expect across Citadines properties globally in the month of October, please visit:







Riding on the growing momentum of the wellness economy, the brand signature activ∞ is a curation of amenities and programmes to promote an active lifestyle among Citadines' guests and to help them jumpstart city living. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a non-profit organisation, the wellness tourism market is forecast to more than double from 2022 to 2027, with dramatic spending increases from US$651 billion in 2022 to US$868 billion in 2023 and to US$1 trillion in 2024. Additionally, the global market for the physical activity industry is projected to grow at an annual rate of more than 6.7% from 2022, reaching US$1.4 trillion by 2027, as forecasted by GWI[1].As part of the partnership, guests of Citadines properties and members of Ascott's global loyalty platform, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) , will enjoy upsized ClassPass new member benefits during a two-month campaign from 15 October to 14 December 2024 across various markets in Asia Pacific, France and the United Kingdom. These include a complimentary one-month membership for new ClassPass members to enjoy fitness classes at different studios, gyms and wellness centres within each market. In China, the campaign – which commenced on 26 September and runs until 30 November 2024 – offers ASR members discount codes to offset the cost of ClassPass sessions. In addition, ClassPass members in China who sign up as ASR members can receive a 75% discount on their first stay at any participating ASR properties.Following this campaign, more Citadines properties across Asia Pacific will gradually be added to the ClassPass app, where fitness facilities such as the pool and gym will be made available for booking by ClassPass members. These initiatives with ClassPass are integral to activ∞, empowering guests to adopt an active lifestyle with amenities at their convenience, while being able to live, work and play seamlessly within each property and around the city.Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: "In line with its brand tagline 'For the Love of Cities', Citadines aims to delight guests by showcasing the best of urban living and inspiring them to live, work and play in infinite ways through curated, unique stay experiences. As Ascott celebrates 40 years of hospitality in 2024 with our 'Ascott Unlimited' campaign, we are excited to announce this inaugural global brand partnership between Citadines and ClassPass to promote 'activ∞ Unlimited'. This significant partnership underscores the strong ambitions of both brands, aimed at encouraging an active lifestyle by providing our guests and loyalty members with essential amenities and programmes conveniently accessible at their fingertips. It is a testament to Ascott's commitment to continually enhancing and evolving our brand experiences. Ascott will continue to go 'unlimited' for our guests, empowering them to unlock a future of unlimited possibilities."For more information on the partnership, please visit the Citadines x ClassPass Global Brand Partnership page on Ascott's website The activ∞ Unlimited campaign features a wide range of fitness initiatives across Citadines properties globally. In addition to the partnership with ClassPass, more than 200 activations across over 73 Citadines properties worldwide took place over two months from 1 August to 30 September 2024, encouraging guests to embrace their fitness journey in the cities they love.Under activ∞ Unlimited, amenities and signature programmes are specially curated at each Citadines property, catering to the unique characteristics of each city and addressing the needs of guests. Recent key programmes include a ColorFest Electric Night Run with Hyve Sports for guests at Citadines Bay City Manila in the Philippines; special stay packages with water sports activities for guests of Citadines Qingshanhu Hangzhou in China; and foosball tournaments across Citadines properties in Germany.Meanwhile, across various Citadines properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, the Philippines, China, Malaysia, and Singapore, the brand has also solidified partnerships with various fitness studios to offer guests classes such as yoga, Pilates, and body combat. Leisure hiking and cycling tours were also made available at Citadines properties in the UK and Vietnam.Hashtag: #Citadines #BrandSignature #Hospitality #ClassPass #Partnership #Branding #Fitness

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with over 950 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott's presence extends across more than 230 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.



Ascott's diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott's loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.



A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



This year, Ascott marks 40 years in hospitality service with the launch of Ascott Unlimited, a full year campaign that will offer Unlimited Opportunities, Unlimited Choices, Unlimited Freedom, and Unlimited Good. Navigating a future of unlimited possibilities against a backdrop of global change and evolving perspectives of travel, Ascott Unlimited marks Ascott's ambitions to break new ground, and springboard to its next chapter of growth as a global hospitality company. Find out more about Ascott Unlimited at www.discoverasr.com/ascottunlimited.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.



About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2024, CLI had S$134 billion of assets under management, as well as S$100 billion of funds under management held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in thematic and tactical strategies. Its diversified real estate asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage and data centres.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand's development arm.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.





