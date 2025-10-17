Ascott Expands European Footprint with Seven New Signings in Vienna and Seville



EQS Newswire / 17/10/2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST



Five new Vienna properties more than double Ascott's portfolio in the city

Somerset and lyf debut in Seville as part of landmark Lagoon City resort development

lyf Gambetta Paris opens, becoming the third operational lyf in Europe as the brand grows to eight properties continent-wide

The Unlimited Collection enters Europe with three distinctive properties offering culturally immersive stays in Edinburgh, Dublin and Leicester

The Ascott Limited has strengthened its partnership with VIE Trust Real Estate Group by signing five new properties in Vienna. This milestone adds over 750 units across multiple Ascott brands to its growing portfolio in the Austrian capital.

Located in the vibrant Gambetta neighbourhood of Paris' 20th arrondissement, lyf Gambetta Paris is the first lyf-branded property to launch in France and the third to open in Europe.

Located on Edinburgh's iconic Princes Street, Mount Royal Hotel Edinburgh by The Unlimited Collection offers 169 rooms, many with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.

Temple Bar Hotel Dublin by The Unlimited Collection immerses guests in Dublin's legendary music scene with its iconic Buskers Bar (pictured), offering live contemporary music and cocktail-making classes. Guests can also enjoy the award-winning Buskers on the Ball sports bar for a lively experience.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Ascott Limited

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Fox, Harris, POP!, Preference, Quest, Vertu and Yello.



Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.



As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott generates fee-related earnings by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with Ascott on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.



CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 13 August 2025, CLI had S$117 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres, private credit and special opportunities.



CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm. In 2025, CapitaLand Group celebrates 25 years of excellence in real estate and continues to innovate and shape the industry.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.



News Source: The Ascott Limited